Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,709,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after acquiring an additional 148,148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,409,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5,708.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,831,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

