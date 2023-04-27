Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 144 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.54.

Insider Activity

Celanese Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE stock opened at $100.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

