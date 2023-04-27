Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.10% of Regional Management worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

RM opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 47.39 and a current ratio of 47.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $49.30. The stock has a market cap of $249.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.26 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 10.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 22.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

