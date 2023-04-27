Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Position Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Orange were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Orange by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Orange by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORAN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $12.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

