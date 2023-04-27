Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Gartner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gartner by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $294.42 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.29.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.86.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.16, for a total value of $1,215,405.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,249.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

