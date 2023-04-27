12,736 Shares in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 70.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $146,734.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,507.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCUS stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 237.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

