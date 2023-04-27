Hancock Whitney Corp Buys New Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.11. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,729 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.