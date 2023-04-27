Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 759 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP opened at $162.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.47 and a 52 week high of $208.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.96 and a 200-day moving average of $158.08.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGP. StockNews.com raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.30.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

