Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Integer were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Integer by 4.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Integer by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Integer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Integer by 4.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Price Performance

ITGR opened at $81.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $372.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Integer Profile

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.