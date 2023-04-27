Insider Buying: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO Purchases 299,402 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) CEO N Scott Fine purchased 299,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $212,575.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,402 shares in the company, valued at $315,525.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cyclo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.13% and a negative net margin of 1,122.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclo Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYTH Get Rating ) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.17% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

