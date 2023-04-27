Insider Buying: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO Purchases 299,402 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) CEO N Scott Fine purchased 299,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $212,575.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,402 shares in the company, valued at $315,525.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Cyclo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.91.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 212.13% and a negative net margin of 1,122.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th.
About Cyclo Therapeutics
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product pipeline include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.
