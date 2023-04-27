Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 44.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter worth $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 1.7 %

LEN stock opened at $109.15 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $113.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.82.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

