AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Director Sells $129,441.24 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.1 %

AMN opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.05.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,784,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

