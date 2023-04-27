Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 2,578 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the first quarter valued at $1,111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Surmodics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of SRDX opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $42.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 31.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics Profile

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

