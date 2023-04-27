Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $247,000 in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 109.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

CHS opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $639.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $524.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.00 million. Research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Chico’s FAS Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.