Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,380 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZION. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.26.

Insider Activity

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $26.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.