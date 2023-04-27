Hancock Whitney Corp Invests $235,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $81.88 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.13.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

