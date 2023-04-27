Ellevest Inc. Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 150,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 73,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 471,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.44 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $227.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.