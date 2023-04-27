Hancock Whitney Corp Buys New Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in EnerSys by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 6.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Stock Performance

NYSE:ENS opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.79. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.17.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

