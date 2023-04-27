Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases Shares of 1,416 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Price Performance

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $180.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.