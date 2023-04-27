Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,835 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $20,392,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 220.8% during the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 401,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 269,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

