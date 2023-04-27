Hancock Whitney Corp Has $81,000 Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,112 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8,028.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,035,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,810 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 526.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,557,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $9,315,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

SMFG stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.