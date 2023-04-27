Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,459 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Archrock were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after purchasing an additional 963,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Archrock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Archrock by 18.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 915,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,078,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

In other Archrock news, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,149,539.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 13,961 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $155,106.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 557,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $6,040,291.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,172,626 shares in the company, valued at $175,149,539.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AROC opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

