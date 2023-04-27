Hancock Whitney Corp Takes $223,000 Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Zynex by 5.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Zynex by 206.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 203,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 137,353 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66. The company has a market cap of $408.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.58. Zynex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $48.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

