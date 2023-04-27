Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:MMP opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

