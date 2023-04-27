5,684 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLAY. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.99 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.