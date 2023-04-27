Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Matson were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 92.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matson by 300.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 124.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of MATX opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Matson

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,248.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MATX. Stephens decreased their price objective on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

