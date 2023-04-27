Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,278,000 after acquiring an additional 777,200 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,059 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 5,703,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after buying an additional 145,071 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after buying an additional 919,979 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

