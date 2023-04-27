Ellevest Inc. Invests $90,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $186.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $209.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

