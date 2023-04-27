OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.96 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.18). OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $366.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONEW. Raymond James dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at OneWater Marine

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler bought 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $156,092.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,082. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $72,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,553,320.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler bought 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $156,092.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,082. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 52,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,742 and sold 92,855 shares valued at $2,714,024. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.