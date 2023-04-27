Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $217,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,508 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. State Street Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after buying an additional 1,241,290 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 998,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $238,833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after buying an additional 3,294,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $31.72 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

