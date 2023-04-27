Ellevest Inc. Grows Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE JLL opened at $127.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.75. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $124.74 and a one year high of $227.08.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.