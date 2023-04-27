Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,894 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.7% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEA stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.