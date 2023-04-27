Ellevest Inc. Makes New $87,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDXGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $1,070,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

