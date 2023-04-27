Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stake Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

NYSE:TM opened at $134.02 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $175.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.75.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $69.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.