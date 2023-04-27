Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires New Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 142,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 37,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.23.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

