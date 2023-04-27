Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $82.48 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

