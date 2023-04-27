TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock Position Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $86.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $154,535.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,554.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,618 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $154,535.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,554.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,202,906 shares of company stock valued at $504,743,893 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Stories

