ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,668 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,630,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,795,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $1,555,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,630,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,795,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.