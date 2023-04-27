ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 118.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 3.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

