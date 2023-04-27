Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 40.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 129.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRC. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

