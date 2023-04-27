ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,348 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNW. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,375,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,003,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,857,000. Finally, Stone House Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,627,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNW. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

LNW stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.02.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.13 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Light & Wonder

In related news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $4,164,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.