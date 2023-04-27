ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,689 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Essent Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Essent Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ESNT opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.