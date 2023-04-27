Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,477,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,164 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $395,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day moving average is $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

