Profund Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,084 SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $1,953,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,242,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $1,953,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.42.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $429.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

