Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,050.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,003.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,009.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,636.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,556.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $2,047.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

