Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,175.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,003.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,009.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,636.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,556.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $2,047.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

