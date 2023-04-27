Stephens Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,000.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMG. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,050.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,003.82.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,009.85 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,047.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,636.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,556.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

