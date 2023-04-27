Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,885.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,003.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,009.85 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,047.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,636.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,556.61. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

