Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,050.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,003.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $2,009.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,636.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,556.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $2,047.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

