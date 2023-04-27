Ellevest Inc. Has $83,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $99.14 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Argus raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

